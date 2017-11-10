'When you're passionate about life you just want to communicate it'

Vlogger Federico Chini (right) with his older brother in front of Mgarr (Gozo) around 1980.

Federico Chini

Age: 44

Occupation: Vlogger/filmmaker/festival organiser

Best memory from the Malta of my youth is… playing barefoot in the streets (my mum didn't approve)!

Malta's biggest challenge is… sustainability and controlling greed (and greedy people).

The best thing I've recently read was… The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a marvellous novel by Mark Haddon.

The one concert I really, really remember is… an Għana night in Xewkija! Not exactly my thing, but what a fantastic atmosphere.

Facebook is… the modern market square with its good and bad points… and an unforgiving reach.

If I could give a prestigious prize to a Maltese in any category, it would be to… all the Maltese who have the environment at heart.

My ideal Friday night is… a good night-story with my son, followed by a good glass of red wine and a good TV-series.

Federico as he spontaneously shaved his head during a trip to Morocco.

If I didn't do this job, I'd pursue a career in… everything. I'd like to do everything at least once in my life.

I never expected film-making to be so… within everyone's reach.

My favourite quotes right now… “Two roads diverged in a wood and I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference” and “we don’t inherit the world from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children”.

If I could be any age for a week, I would be… 0, as in just born. Imagine what an adventure it must be discovering the world for the first time.

My favourite word is… nature.

My first thought this morning... I would have to make it up as I have no idea. “Where am I?”

A celebrity I would like to sit next to on a public bus ride is... vlogger Casey Neistat and naturalist David Attenborough… one on each side (it’s the last row).

When I die, I hope people remember me as… they want! I don't fit in only one box.

Most under-rated quality of life on an island is… the sea and a breath-taking view is always but a stone's throw away.

Roof-top terraces are meant to… enjoy a summer meal in the fresh air and under a beautiful starry sky.

If I had to describe my life using film titles… Everything Is Illuminated.

If I could take credit for any great piece of art/song/film/book it would be… the movie Le fabuleux destin d'Amélie Poulain by Jean Pie… by me.

If I were the CEO of a company I would make... walking meetings compulsory and I would ban the excessive use of mobile phones in the office.

If I was on death row, I would order... Thai food with pizza on the side as my last meal.

I get my best ideas when.. I think and walk at the same time.

Fed's World recently celebrated its one year anniversary.

If there was only one App I could take to a deserted island… it would be one with podcasts or radio.

Working to live, or working is living? A bit of both, depending on the task.

I do vlogging because… when you are passionate about life you just want to find a way to communicate it. And when filmmaking is another passion of yours then vlogging seems the obvious choice.

Organising the first Gozo Film Festival was… great... as in great stress, great fun, great experience and great teamwork!