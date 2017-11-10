Watch: Workman balances dangerously on a plank

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Workers in Malta are known to take short cuts but this man appears to be taking risks to dizzying heights as he was spotted balancing treacherously on an elevated wooden plank.

Neighbours who shot the short video on Friday morning said the danger was exacerbated by the fact that the plank was balancing unevenly between two adjacent roofs.

The workman, who is not believed to have been wearing any safety gear, was elevated at least three storeys up the building in Ibraġġ.

According to local laws, companies which ignore health and safety laws are liable to fines of up to €450 per violation.

Times of Malta has forwarded the video to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

Spotted a health and safety danger? Let the OHSA know by calling 2124 7677 (9949 6786 outside of office hours) or by emailing [email protected] and [email protected]