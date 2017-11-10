Watch: Water spout off Gozo as thunderstorm hits
Melvyn Xuereb took this video of a big water spout off Marsalforn late this morning.
The water spout was seen along Gozo's North-East coast but did not approach land.
Malta was hit by a heavy thunderstorm at about noon, and three days of unstable weather have been forecast.
(Cover picture by Joe Galea Debono)
