Watch: Water spout off Gozo as thunderstorm hits

Melvyn Xuereb took this video of a big water spout off Marsalforn late this morning.

The water spout was seen along Gozo's North-East coast but did not approach land.

Malta was hit by a heavy thunderstorm at about noon, and three days of unstable weather have been forecast.

(Cover picture by Joe Galea Debono)