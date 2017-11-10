X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, November 10, 2017, 15:46

Watch: Water spout off Gozo as thunderstorm hits

Melvyn Xuereb took this video of a big water spout off Marsalforn late this morning.

The water spout was seen along Gozo's North-East coast but did not approach land.

Malta was hit by a heavy thunderstorm at about noon, and three days of unstable weather have been forecast. 

(Cover picture by Joe Galea Debono)

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: The king of the road was in a rush

  2. Announcements - 9 November, 2017

  3. Announcements - 10 November, 2017

  4. Watch: Workman balances dangerously on a plank

  5. Have your say: Are Malta's 'massage parlours' simply brothels...

  6. Gżira mayor pleased with Manoel Island proposals

  7. Watch: Water spout off Gozo as thunderstorm hits

  8. Digital toolkit launched for people facing literacy challenges

  9. 'When you're passionate about life you just want to communicate...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed