Have your say: Are Malta's 'beauty parlours' simply brothels in disguise?

The ongoing trial of the way a massage parlour company allegedly forced one of its foreign workers into selling sexual services has revitalised the discussion on whether Malta is fast becoming a breeding ground for unregulated prostitution and human trafficking.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said prostitution and human trafficking in Malta has been “shunted underground” but so far no offer of further action to tackle the growing issue has been proposed.

Prostitution itself is not illegal in Malta. However, brothels are illegal and it is against the law to loiter or solicit for prostitution in any place exposed to the public.

Reports of girls advertising their services as "masseurs" but doubling up as sex workers have been rife. The people behind their trade are often unknown. And the reports have been going on for years.

