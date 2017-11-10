Electric vehicles grant scheme extended again

Photo: Shutterstock

Transport Malta, in conjunction with the Ministry for Transport, is extending the grant scheme on environment-friendly vehicles with another €150,000 for the second time.

The scheme aims to reduce emissions generated from road traffic improving air quality levels by reducing the number of old motor vehicles from the roads, promoting the purchase of battery electric vehicles and battery electric quadricycles.

Between January and October, all the applications submitted for the grant were accommodated and another 54 electric vehicles were registered.

The grant is applicable to private car owners, registered NGOs, the business community and local councils.

(i) For private individuals the grant will amount to:

a) €5,000 when registering a new or used electric Category M1 or N1 vehicle without scrapping an older vehicle;

b) €8,000 when registering a new electric Category M1 or N1 vehicle and de-registering another Category M1 or N1 vehicle which is at least 10 years old from the year of manufacture;

c) €2,000 when registering a new or used electric quadricycle.

For used electric vehicles, the grant is only applicable for battery electric vehicles of not more than 24 months from the date of first registration and not more than 12,000 km on the odometer.

Applications will be handled on a first come first serve basis. Companies which have already benefited from the last scheme with respect to electric vehicles are eligible to benefit again as long as they are in line with state aid regulations.

Application forms can be collected from the Vehicle Licensing Unit within Transport Malta, A3 Towers, Paola or from here.