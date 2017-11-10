Announcements - 10 November, 2017

Obituaries

DALMAS. On November 9, Mgr JOSEPH DALMAS passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 92. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Carmen German, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral details will be announced at a later stage. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to his consultant and all the staff at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, for all the loving care they showed towards him.

MEILAK. On Sunday, November 5, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, INES MARIA LUCIA, of Msida, born in Tripoli, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edoardo and his wife Theresa, her daughter Rosanna and her husband Giorgio, numerous grandchildren, among whom Alexandros, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, at 7.30am for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On November 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE, of Mellieħa, residing at St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Wendy Patricia, his children Kimberly, Amanda, Richard, Tina and Nicola and her husband John, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, at 7am for Our Lady of Sorrows (Marija Addolorata) parish church, St Paul’s Bay where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the occasion of the birthday of SUSAN MULVANEY, who went to meet the Risen Lord on October 7, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at St Aloysius College chapel, Birkirkara, tomorrow, November 11, at 6.15pm will be offered for the repose of her soul. You are cordially invited to attend.

“My children, another life seems so unbelievable to you on Earth, but believe me, it is so; and when you pray, anyone you loved on Earth and is now in this other life, prays with you in joy and love.”

Words of the Blessed Virgin Mary from the Message of Merciful love.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – ORESTE. Fond and cherished memories of Nannu Orr, especially today the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his children, Edgar, Joseph, Corinne, Donald and their families. A Mass in his memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

BUGEJA – CARMEL. Today the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives, in-laws and friends.

CILIA – ĊETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, today is a day for celebration, it is our birthday but you are no longer here to share this day with me. Nowadays I relive and rekindle sweet memories of past birthdays when we were both young and carefree. I miss you so much and send you a big hug. Happy birthday. Your twin sister, Antoinette.

DE MARCO. In loving memory of our dearest sister ANGELA, née Tabone, today being the ninth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. She is also fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our father WILFRED, today his 10th anniversary. May he rest in peace. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families.

GATT – MABEL. Today the 13th anniversary of the passing away of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fondly remembered with love and prayers. Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ROSSO. Cherished memories of a dear uncle, Bro. DOMINIC ROSSO, today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His niece Alida, her husband Edward and their children.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY. In memory of Tony. Remembered always, especially today. Melina and family.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.