Champion of style and functionality

Motors Inc. Ltd, local importers of the Opel brand will be launching the all-new Crossland X through an open weekend on November 17-19 at the Opel showroom.

The all new Opel Crossland X features the skilled craftsmanship and harmony of shapes and forms typical of Opel design.

It is a classic Opel that comes with outstanding packaging and oozes personality despite its dimensions of 4,212mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,605mm in height. Signature cues characteristic of the Rüsselsheim brand include the bold grille and the winglets that proudly embrace the Opel lightning flash emblem; the characteristic wing graphics of the headlights; and the blade along each side of the body.

The surfaces are fluid and sculptural, with crisp lines of precision, while the chrome trimmed floating roof enables a high level of personalisation.

The high quality of the overall execution is displayed in the high-tech full LED headlamps, while the horizontal lines that flow around the body combine with the raised taillights to make the Crossland X look wider.

The characteristic two-tone option also makes the Crossland X an eye-catcher.

The roof can be ordered in a different colour, thus creating an attractive contrast to the rest of the bodywork.

Those looking for the slightly more rugged charm of a true SUV will also appreciate the new Crossland X. SUV-typical protective lower side moldings and the skid plates at the front and rear support its purposeful appearance.