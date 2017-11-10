World Cup qualifier for local basketball referee
Local international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will travel to Manchester this weekend so that, on Saturday November 11, he will referee the international women game valid from the World Cup qualifiers Group D between hosts Great Britain and Israel to be played in the Belle Vue Sports Arena.
This is the first day of the World Cup qualifying stage with eight groups of four teams each found in Europe. Greece and Portugal are the other two nations in Group D apart from Great Britain and Israel.
The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo, will consist of Konstantin Simonow (Germany) and Rune Larssen (Denmark).
