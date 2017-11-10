Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) defends during the game at Toyota Center. Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets 117, Cavaliers 113

James Harden produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Harden tallied a game-high 35 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, feeding Clint Capela for an alley-oop dunk after forward P.J. Tucker dug out a loose ball on the floor late in the game. Harden snagged the pass from the seated Tucker, tossed the ball at the rim, and Capela finished through a foul for a four-point lead with 1:10 to play.

LeBron James led Cleveland with 33 points and seven assists, though he committed nine turnovers. Jeff Green scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting off the Cavaliers' bench.

Eric Gordon scored 20 points for Houston, and Capela added 19 points and 13 boards.

Nuggets 102, Thunder 94

Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 21 points, Paul Millsap had 17 points, seven assists and tied a career high with six blocks, and Denver beat Oklahoma City.

Nikola Jokic contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Will Barton and Mason Plumlee scored 13 each off the bench for the Nuggets, who earned their sixth win in eight games.

Carmelo Anthony led Oklahoma City with 28 points to tie a season high, and he moved into 24th place on the NBA all-time scoring list, passing Allen Iverson.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, seven rebounds and a season-low five assists for the Thunder, who have lost four straight.

Kings 109, 76ers 108

Rookie De'Aaron Fox canned a top-of-the-key jumper with 14 seconds left to lift Sacramento over Philadelphia.

Fox, who finished with 11 points, made his shot on the Kings' final possession, after Willie-Cauley Stein blocked a put-back attempt by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid with 25.1 seconds left and the Kings down 108-107.

Zach Randolph scored a game-high 20 points for Sacramento, and rookie Justin Jackson added 19. Robert Covington scored 24 points and canned six 3-pointers, and Embiid added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the 76ers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Wizards 111, Lakers 95

John Wall scored 23 points and Bradley Beal had 22 as Washington gained some revenge and perhaps some needed positive momentum with a victory over Los Angeles.

Otto Porter contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who had lost five of seven starting with a 102-99 road setback against the Lakers on Oct. 25. Washington also stopped a three-game home losing streak.

Brook Lopez and Jordan Crawford each had 15 points for the Lakers. Los Angeles' Lonzo Ball came close to his first career triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but he shot 3 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Raptors 122, Pelicans 118

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and added eight assists as Toronto defeated New Orleans.

Serge Ibaka added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, while Kyle Lowry had 18 points and seven assists. Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas contributed seven points and 13 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday had 34 points and 11 assists for the Pelicans, who had a three-game winning streak halted. DeMarcus Cousins added 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 18 points for New Orleans.