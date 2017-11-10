Watch: Do video games make us lonely? (ARTE)
The importance of team spirit
Do video games make us lonely? This is what the media often implies. And yet today, it's impossible to be a good MMORPG player without also beign in a team. Many games require effective cooperation to advance to the next level. So, are video games actually a way of improving our social skills?
