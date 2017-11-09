ISIS loses its last bastion in Syria

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Syrian army and its allies have taken Albu Kamal, Islamic State's last major stronghold in Syria, and are now fighting the last remaining IS pockets in the country's eastern desert, the army's general command said on Thursday.

"The liberation of Albu Kamal city is very important because it signals the general fall of the terrorist Daesh organisation's project in the region," a statement from the general command said.

A video published by the country's military last Saturday showed Deir al-Zor left in ruins after government forces declared victory over Islamic State in the eastern Syrian city.

Deir al-Zor, on the west bank of the Euphrates River, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, and is the centre of the country's oil production.

The army, backed by Russian bombers, Iran and Shi'ite militias, has been advancing towards the last significant town held by Islamic State in Syria, Albu Kamal, which is also located on the western bank of the Euphrates.