X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, November 9, 2017, 12:00

ISIS loses its last bastion in Syria

The Syrian army and its allies have taken Albu Kamal, Islamic State's last major stronghold in Syria, and are now fighting the last remaining IS pockets in the country's eastern desert, the army's general command said on Thursday.

"The liberation of Albu Kamal city is very important because it signals the general fall of the terrorist Daesh organisation's project in the region," a statement from the general command said.

A video published by the country's military last Saturday showed Deir al-Zor left in ruins after government forces declared victory over Islamic State in the eastern Syrian city.

Deir al-Zor, on the west bank of the Euphrates River, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, and is the centre of the country's oil production.

The army, backed by Russian bombers, Iran and Shi'ite militias, has been advancing towards the last significant town held by Islamic State in Syria, Albu Kamal, which is also located on the western bank of the Euphrates.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Autopsies to determine whether teenagers died after sexual assaults

  2. France wants EU to cut international funding of 'Paradise...

  3. Sivlio Berlusconi prepares his political resurrection

  4. Trump to North Korea leader: weapons programme is putting you...

  5. UK minister resigns over Israel meetings

  6. Syrian army surrounds Islamic State's final stronghold

  7. EU plans credits, fines to boost low-emission car production

  8. Australia PM and Opposition leader trade blows after...

  9. Catalonia protest strike closes down roads in region

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed