Thursday, November 9, 2017, 06:29 by PA

China and US sign deals worth more than $200 billion during Trump visit

Video: Reuters

China and the United States have signed additional business agreements valued at $206.5 billion dollars during President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, though some were less than binding commercial contracts.

The agreements signed on Thursday at a ceremony attended by Mr Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, included sales of US-made chipsets, jet engines and auto parts.

Such contract signings are a fixture of visits to Beijing by foreign leaders and are intended to defuse foreign complaints about China's trade policies.

Many of the contracts signed on Thursday appeared to represent purchases Chinese mobile phone makers, airlines and other customers would have made anyway that were saved for signing during Mr Trump's visit.

Others included a cooperation framework on shale gas and a memorandum of understanding on industrial development.

