The winning entries of the second edition of Wiki Loves Monuments contest in Malta will be on display as from this weekend.

The annual international photographic contest, organised by Wikimedia chapters and groups, aims to promote and share knowledge about heritage sites across the world through Wikimedia projects.

This project encourages individuals to submit photos of sites within their localities and communities to Wikimedia Commons, using a free licence, thereby allowing for images to be used and shared freely by anybody.

A national jury selects up to 10 entries within each participant country and submits them to the competition’s international jury composed of photographers, photojournalists and experts in cultural heritage, who select the final winner of the competition.

The exhibition runs from today until Sunday at Space B at St James Cavalier, Valletta.