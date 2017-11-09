Talk on Ta’ Braxia Cemetery

Ta’ Braxia Cemetery in Pietà

Conrad Thake will today be delivering a talk about his latest work on the Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, designed by E.L. Galizia, one of Malta’s most famous architects, who also designed the Addolorata and Turkish Ottoman Cemeteries.

During his talk, Thake will not only give details of the building of the cemetery and its architectural merits, but also discuss the challenging religious and political context during the mid-19th century and the determination of Governor Sir William Reid to bring the cemetery about, even in the face of Catholic opposition. As James Morris had written in a special issue of The Architectural Review, (July 1969): “In Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, the British presence still seems alive and touches us more closely than any plume or gonfalon of dead grandee, aloof upon the floor of the Pro-Cathedral”.

The talk is being organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA).

This talk will be held at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta, today at 7pm. Copies of Conrad Thake’s book will be available for purchase. Places may be reserved via a donation at https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/.