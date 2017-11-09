Safeguarding our seas

Alan Deidun is today giving a talk on the importance of protecting the seas from various threats.

The talk is entitled ‘From aliens and plastics to anchoring and a lack of public awareness: an overview of the myriad pressures facing our Marine Protected Areas’.

The talk is being held today at 6.30pm at Din l-Art Ħelwa, 133, Melita Street, Valletta. Entrance is free but donations are appreciated.