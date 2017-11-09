Performance by string quartet

The Castalian String Quartet

The Three Palaces Festival continues today with a performance by the Castalian String Quartet.

Formed in 2011, the Castalian String Quartet – made up of Sini Simonen (violin), Daniel Roberts (violin), Charlotte Bonneton (viola) and Christopher Graves (cello) – is rapidly emerging as an exciting voice on the international chamber music scene.

The quartet studied with Oliver Wille (Kuss Quartet) at the Hannover University of Music, Drama and Media.

In 2016 they were the only European quartet to progress to the live rounds of the Banff International Quartet Competition where they won third prize. In the past three years they have won top honours at major international competitions and have performed across Europe and beyond.

Recent highlights including recitals at the Aldeburgh and East Neuk Festivals, Sommerliche Musiktage Hitzacker, Quartetaffairs in Frankfurt and at the Turin Chamber Music Series.

Awards include first prize at the 2015 Lyon and the 2013 Kammermusik Hannover competitions. The musicians were also selected for representation by the Young Classical Artists Trust in 2016.

For today’s performance in Valletta, they will play Haydn’s String Quartet in E Flat, Op. 76 No. 6, the string quartet Ainsi La Nuit by Dutilleux and Schumann’s String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op.41 No. 1.

The performance is being held today at 8pm at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta. For tickets, visit www.3palacesfestival.com.