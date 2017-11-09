Watch: Power suit sets new world record
Daredevils fly into Guinness World Record books
A number of Guinness World Records fell across the world over the last week.
British inventor and entrepreneur, Richard Browning, soared into the record books when he made the fastest ever speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.
The founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries achieved a speed of 51.53 km/h on his third and final timed effort over a lake in Reading, England.
World records were also broken in the United States where the Harlem Globetrotter, Thunder Law, achieved the record for the highest upward basketball shot. Law threw 15.26m.
Law's new record means basketball players from the Globetrotters hold 17 Guinness World Record titles.
Also in the US the gymnast brothers of Giuliano and Fabio Anastasini broke the record for the most Risley flips in 30 seconds. The brothers, both members of New York's Big Apple Circus, achieved 32 flips.
