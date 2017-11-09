Intelligent traffic signs to be fully operational from January

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Electronic traffic signs installed last year will turn ‘intelligent’ and start relaying real-time information to motorists from January when Transport Malta's traffic control centre becomes operational on a 24-hours basis.

Located at the authority's headquarters in Paola, the centre is intended to monitor major arterial thoroughfares through a network of 27 high-resolution cameras which are set to double in the coming months.

Transport Minister Ian Borg this morning toured the facility which is also used to keep track of the bus service.

In a brief address to the media he pointed out that the centre was meant to provide rapid response in case of accidents or vehicle breakdowns to mitigate congestion.

Once a problem was flagged, the information would be relayed to motorists by means of electronic signs installed last year, and to traffic police and Transport Malta marshals who would handle the situation on the ground.

Asked why it had taken so long for the electronic traffic signs to become ‘intelligent’, Dr Borg did not mince his words and said he had flagged the situation to the authority repeatedly.

Dr Borg referred the question to a TM official standing next to him who said the system would be fully operational once the facility extended its services on a 24-hour basis. This was set to happen at the beginning of next year, as the additional staff were still receiving training.

During the visit, it was also pointed out that, on average, the government’s free towing service was being used 10 times daily.