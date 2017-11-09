Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says architects have declared wards at Mount Carmel Hospital as being too unsafe to house patients and staff and ordered their immediate closure. In another story, the University Students’ Council criticises a consultative paper on the University of Malta Act, saying that the government proposals required further clarity.

The Malta Independent leads with the PBS board's sacking of CEO John Bundy.

In Nazzjon leads with the conclusions of the Pana Committee noting this said that there was in Malta a crisis of institutions.

The top story in L-Orizzont is the Central Bank report which says that economic activity in Malta remains strong.