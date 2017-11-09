Thief escapes on a bicycle after Swatar hold-up
Considerable amount of cash stolen
The police are looking for a man who reportedly escaped on a bicycle after carrying out a hold-up at a convenience shop in Swatar this afternoon.
The incident happened at about 3.45pm when the man, who was hooded and brandished a pistol, entered the shop and demanded cash.
He then ran out and escaped on a bicycle towards St Martin's College. It is understood that a considerable amount of cash was stolen.
No one was injured.
