Suspended sentence for man reacting to attack on his father

A plea-bargaining exercise resulted in attempted murder charges being downgraded to charges of grievous bodily harm, leading to a suspended sentence for a Gozitan man.

Għarb resident Daniel Felice last week filed a guilty plea and avoided a trial by jury, following plea bargaining with the office of the Attorney General.

The case dated back to December 13, 2007, when Mr Felice shot and seriously wounded Sean Holmes – the son of his father’s former partner – outside the family residence in Gharb.

The extramarital relationship between Mr Felice's father and Mr Holmes’ mother had reportedly degenerated to the point of physical abuse. The victim's mother had allegedly suffered threats and various injuries, including fractures to her legs, at the hands of Silvio Felice, the accused's father.

On December 13, 2007 Mr Holmes travelled to Gozo to confront Silvio Felice, with the argument turning violent.

As Mr Holmes was walking away, Daniel Felice fired several shots, hitting the man three times in the back.

The following morning, at around 8.30am, the police received a report that a wounded Englishman had been found next to a telephone booth in Ċirkewwa.

Before the criminal court, presided over by Madame Justice Edwina Grima, Mr Felice admitted to the downgraded charge of grievous bodily harm without intent to place the victim’s life in danger. He also pleaded guilty to the other charges relating to the firearm.

The court observed that the evidence showed that the accused had been reacting to the aggression inflicted upon his father by Mr Holmes, who had gone to the Felice household.

He was sentenced to a 2-year jail term suspended for 4 years, together with a €465 fine.