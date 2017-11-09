Just weeks after fire... Sant’Antnin plant gas levels considered safe

Fire engulfed the Sant’Antnin plant in May. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Levels of potentially hazardous gases around the Sant’Antnin waste treatment plant were found to be within legal limits a few weeks after a devastating fire in May, according to a scientific report.

Air quality monitoring tests commissioned by Wasteserv and carried out within the Sant’Antnin building in Marsascala and beside the burnt shed found no significant levels of toxic gas in the air.

Analysis carried out a few weeks later also found relatively small quantities of hazardous chemicals in the residual burnt material.

These chemicals were generated during the fire and absorbed onto the residual material instead of being released as gas. The chemicals cannot be released into the air except in another fire or smouldering incident, according to the studies.

A report of the findings was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by environment minister José Herrera, in response to a parliamentary question.

The fire last May, which started in the Material Recovery Facility before engulfing the main shed, blazed for more than a day and produced a plume of thick, black smoke visible around the island.

Nearby residents were advised in the aftermath to stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed.

According to an explanatory note from industrial and environmental chemist Robert Cortis, who carried out the tests, the Refuse Derived Fuel (RFD) produced at the plant was made up of paper and plastic and classified as non-hazardous, with no noxious emissions when it is released under controlled conditions.

Under the uncontrolled environment of the fire, however, hazardous gases were released. The risk of human exposure existed when the RDF was burning or smouldering, when the gases were produced and could have dispersed with wind action.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) carried out its own tests in August on soil samples from 50 sites within a 1.5 kilometre area around the plant. The studies found some evidence of toxic contamination from the fire, which, however, did not exceed established levels.