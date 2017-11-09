occupyjustice say they met the PM to deliver a message, not hold discussion

The #occupyjustice group said today that it had not engaged in discussion with the prime minister during a meeting yesterday because one did not engage in discussion with someone who repeatedly and publicly said he would not budge.

The group, which is calling for institutional change following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was criticised yesterday by the prime minister's spokesman, Kurt Farrugia, who in a Facebook post said its representatives had nothing to say once the media left.

The group said its representatives met the Prime Minister to deliver a message.

"The position of #occupyjustice is simple. Public officers are there to serve us – and that includes the Prime Minister. They are not gods – and it is about time that we stop treating them as such, and that they start behaving like the servants to society that they are. A journalist has been assassinated. The rule of law in this country is under threat. Our statement to the Prime Minister stands."

It said that yesterday, off-camera, its representatives told the prime minister “Prim Ministru il-mazz issa f’idejk”. He replied “Il-mazz ilu f'idejja”.

"So, what is he waiting for?" the group asked.