X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, November 9, 2017, 15:58

#occupyjustice say they met the PM to deliver a message, not hold discussion

The #occupyjustice group said today that it had not engaged in discussion with the prime minister during a meeting yesterday because one did not engage in discussion with someone who repeatedly and publicly said he would not budge.

The group, which is calling for institutional change following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was criticised yesterday by the prime minister's spokesman, Kurt Farrugia, who in a Facebook post said its representatives had nothing to say once the media left.

The group said its representatives met the Prime Minister to deliver a message.  

"The position of #occupyjustice is simple. Public officers are there to serve us – and that includes the Prime Minister. They are not gods – and it is about time that we stop treating them as such, and that they start behaving like the servants to society that they are. A journalist has been assassinated. The rule of law in this country is under threat. Our statement to the Prime Minister stands."

It said that yesterday, off-camera, its representatives told the prime minister “Prim Ministru il-mazz issa f’idejk”. He replied “Il-mazz ilu f'idejja”.

"So, what is he waiting for?" the group asked. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man stopped from vandalising Daphne memorial

  2. Watch: PM tells #OccupyJustice activists there is no basis to...

  3. PBS board sacks CEO John Bundy

  4. Ministry launches investigation into claims that official...

  5. Snake handler Nathan Chetcuti bitten by deadly snake

  6. Consumers sue Arms Ltd, say billing system breaches the law

  7. Maltese professor implicated in Trump scandal ‘vanishes'

  8. When one blunder is not enough: Police arraignment mix-up...

  9. Minister sees no problem with having minister's husband...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed