Thursday, November 9, 2017, 17:17

Motorcyclist seriously injured by runaway wheel in freak accident

Wheel came off trailer

A 54-year-old motorcyclist from Sta Luċija was seriously injured in a freak accident this morning when he was hit by a wheel which came off a trailer.

The accident happened on the Mġarr road as the motorcycle and the trailer were driven in opposite directions.

The wheel bounced straight at the motorcyclist, who was later hospitalised.

 

