Motorcyclist seriously injured by runaway wheel in freak accident
Wheel came off trailer
A 54-year-old motorcyclist from Sta Luċija was seriously injured in a freak accident this morning when he was hit by a wheel which came off a trailer.
The accident happened on the Mġarr road as the motorcycle and the trailer were driven in opposite directions.
The wheel bounced straight at the motorcyclist, who was later hospitalised.
