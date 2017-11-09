X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, November 9, 2017, 18:07

Malta-based pharma company to produce generic cancer drugs

Project to be held with Greek company

Malta-based Pharmacare Premium, a Palestinian-owned pharmaceutical company, has teamed up with Genepharm of Greece for the development of two generic medicines for use by cancer patients across the world.

The deal was signed in Athens today in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. 

The prime minister said this was an example of cooperation in the Mediterranean which benefited everyone.  

Pharmacare Premium Malta chairman Bassim Khoury thanked the prime minister for his support and praised Malta for its business environment.

Also present for the signing ceremony was Nabil Shaath, representing Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Dr Muscat also had a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man stopped from vandalising Daphne memorial

  2. Watch: PM tells #OccupyJustice activists there is no basis to...

  3. PBS board sacks CEO John Bundy

  4. Ministry launches investigation into claims that official...

  5. Snake handler Nathan Chetcuti bitten by deadly snake

  6. Consumers sue Arms Ltd, say billing system breaches the law

  7. Maltese professor implicated in Trump scandal ‘vanishes'

  8. Minister sees no problem with having minister's husband...

  9. Residential roads to make way for new Attard bypass

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed