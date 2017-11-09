Malta-based pharma company to produce generic cancer drugs
Project to be held with Greek company
Malta-based Pharmacare Premium, a Palestinian-owned pharmaceutical company, has teamed up with Genepharm of Greece for the development of two generic medicines for use by cancer patients across the world.
The deal was signed in Athens today in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
The prime minister said this was an example of cooperation in the Mediterranean which benefited everyone.
Pharmacare Premium Malta chairman Bassim Khoury thanked the prime minister for his support and praised Malta for its business environment.
Also present for the signing ceremony was Nabil Shaath, representing Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
Dr Muscat also had a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
