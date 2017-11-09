Jason Azzopardi categorically denies involvement in Löwenbräu deal

Jason Azzopardi

The former minister responsible for lands, Jason Azzopardi, has strongly rebutted allegations of having ever met property magnate Nazzareno Vassallo or having had any say in the sale of the old Lowenbrau Qormi brewery in favour of the latter back in 2009.

The Opposition MP was this morning testifying in the libel suit instituted against Justice Minister Owen Bonnici after the latter had alleged at a press conference in January that Dr Azzopardi had met the businessman and had reached a ‘compromise’ over the transfer of the property for €706,400 which was akin to 1990 values.

Dr Azzopardi explained under oath how he had served as parliamentary secretary for Lands between January 2008 and January 2012, being elevated to Minister in 2013.

He recalled how once in February 2011, then Commissioner for Lands, Albert Mamo, had called him, expressing the need to speak to him “face to face”. When the two met, Mr Mamo was evidently flustered as he explained how a contract of redemption of ground rent had been drawn up and signed behind his back, the court was told.

While the commissioner was on sick leave, a Lands Department notary had drawn up the deed, eliminating an important condition, Dr Azzopardi explained. This condition had laid down that the Löwenbräu property was to be granted under perpetual emphyteusis so long as the area continued to be used as a brewery.

Calling the AG while still in the presence of Mr Mamo, Dr Azzopardi had asked him “to take all necessary steps, if necessary to rescind the contract”.

Exhibiting in court the minutes of a meeting with Attorney General Peter Grech, held on March 7, 2011, Dr Azzopardi explained how he had ordered the latter to take legal action against the government property division.

A few days after that order, the Commissioner for Lands had filed a judicial letter against Vassallo Group, formally notifying them that they were being called upon to pay a sum of money for having dropped the condition. Failure to comply would result in the rescission of the contract.

“I remember telling the AG, ‘Peter, do whatever it takes,’” Dr Azzopardi told Magistrate Francesco Depasquale this morning.

Dr Azzopardi also testified how he had turned down a request to meet Aldo Vella, a lawyer for the Vassallo Group, informing the latter that he never met parties who had pending litigation with the department.

Later, PN general secretary Paul Borg Olivier had told Dr Azzopardi that Mr Vassallo had expressed disappointment over the fact that the former minister had refused to grant him an appointment.

“So it’s a blatant lie for Owen Bonnici to say that I met with Żaren Vassallo... I never looked at faces, I have taken steps against PN diehards before,” stressed Dr Azzopardi, stating that he never met Mr Vassallo.

“Up to the present day, Mr Vassallo never speaks to me when we come across each other at some social function,” concluded Dr Vassallo, “but I’m proud of having done what I was supposed to do.”

The case continues in December.

Lawyers Paul and Alessandro Lia assisted Minister Owen Bonnici. Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel assisted MP Jason Azzopardi.