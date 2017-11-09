€40 million Farsons business park turned down by Planning Authority

The architects' model for the Farsons Business Park

The Planning Authority board has voted against the construction of the Farsons business park, according to a company announcement.

The Planning Directorate had recommended the approval of permit PA02523/16 for the creation of a business park along Mdina Road, Mrieħel that consisted of international Grade A offices with landscaped courtyards and multi-level car parking facilities.

The €40 million development was earmarked to complement the rehabilitation of the Old Brewhouse that sought to restore and convert the industrial space and included a Visitor Centre Experience with supporting food and other retail outlets, flexible workspace and additional amenities.

Planned for completion by the end of 2020, the project, designed by Ian Ritchie Architects Limited, with the support of Malta-based engineers, TBA Periti, was to have over 18,000 square metres of offices.

Simonds Farsons Cisk said that the board of directors would be meeting within the next 24 hours to consider the implications of this "unexpected decision" by the Planning Authority board.