Exchange those Maltese liri before they become worthless

Maltese liri, which ceased to be legal tender after Malta adopted the euro on January 31, 2008, will not remain exchangeable after 12.30pm on January 31, the Central Bank said.

Following that, they will be worthless.

It said in a statement that the Lm2, Lm5, Lm10 and Lm20 banknotes (fifth series) were first issued in circulation on September 18, 1989. They are coloured red (Lm2), blue (Lm5), green (Lm10) and brown (Lm20). They all have a common front side on which is depicted a female figure representing Malta holding a rudder.

Members of the public wishing to exchange the banknotes should call at the Central Bank, Binja Ġlormu Cassar, St James’s Counterguard, Valletta (with access from the Valletta Bus Terminus or from Girolamo Cassar Avenue) from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 12.30pm, excluding bank and public holidays. An identity card is to be presented.

Persons exchanging Maltese lira banknotes in excess of Lm200 are to present their IBAN number (obtained from their bank). In these cases payment will be made directly to their bank account.