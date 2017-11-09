EU, Arab states should work together - Prime Minister

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

More opportunities for the younger generations should be created between EU and Arab regions through more investment, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

Addressing the EU-Arab World Summit in Athens, the Prime Minister said this should be done in the context of a world and countries closing their doors to each other politically and economically, in a bid to protect themselves.

Regions, Dr Muscat said, should work together to create greater access to the economic market.

They should use existing tools to cooperate in areas such as the EU neighbourhood policy.

Malta wanted Europe to remain the main source of investment and development through the use of European and Arab funds for continued strengthening of the physical and digital infrastructure.

The Prime Minister spoke on the need for more opportunities for young Europeans and Arabs in the tertiary education and training sectors.

He said that Malta’s vision was to be a centre of experiences between students from countries from these regions.

Dr Muscat also spoke on challenges between the two regions including immigration and terrorism and spoke on the need for cooperation for these problems to be addressed better.