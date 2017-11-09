Colonnade cladding underway as City Gate revamp nears conclusion

Photo: Ian Tamaris - [email protected]

The colonnade opposite the parliament building in Valletta is being cladded for decorative purposes as part of the city gate project by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation and Heritage Malta.

The work was taken in hand this morning.

Works at City Gate are proceeding at a fast pace ahead of Valletta becoming the European Capital of Culture in January.

The Tritons Fountain was successfully tested yesterday after a €4 million refurbishment which included installation of a new water and electricity system and rehabilitation of the Triton figures and the overlying plate.

The surrounding area, formerly the bus terminus, is being paved and will be pedestrianised.

The project had started with the demolition of City Gate and the narrowing of the bridge across the ditch.