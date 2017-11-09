Divorce papers signed by Elvis Presley to go under the hammer

Photo: Shutterstock

Divorce papers signed by Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla are expected to fetch up to £25,000 when they go up for auction.

The papers, from August 15 1972, have been signed three times by Elvis and four times by Priscilla as well as by their lawyers.

Each of the 12 papers contains details of the divorce, which happened after the couple began living separately from February 1972.

They specify how the couple were married in Las Vegas in 1967 and had one daughter, Lisa Presley, the following year.

As part of the settlement, Elvis signed over to Priscilla his 1971 Mercedes Benz, 1969 Cadillac Eldorado, Harley-Davidson motorbike and 100,000 dollars.

The sum was to be paid in two sections - 50,000 dollars within five days of the agreement and 50,000 dollars on or before August 20 1973.

Priscilla would also receive half of the income from the couple's three residences in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, described the papers as "a fabulous piece of showbusiness history".

"These are exceptional examples of Elvis' signature, being both bold and large. It is extremely rare to have Elvis sign in his full name, Elvis Aaron Presley, and also Aaron with two AAs, as it was written on his tombstone," Mr Aldridge said.

"Each of the 12 pages contains fascinating details and offers the reader a snapshot into the details involved between both parties that only legal documents can give.

"This document offers a collector the chance to own something from one of the most important episodes in Elvis's life."

Mr Aldridge said the divorce papers were estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £25,000 when they go under the hammer on Saturday.

They state: "Unfortunate circumstances and unhappy differences have arisen between the parties by reason of which they have lived separate and apart since February 23, 1972, and by reason of which they intend to dissolve their marriage through a petition therefore to be filed by husband in the Los Angeles Superior Court."