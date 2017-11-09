Unfinished road

Many visitors to our island share the opinion that Gozo is unique. Uniqueness, however, in some instances can also cause absurd peculiarities.

A case in point are the works that, since last May, have been ongoing in Archbishop Pace Street, Victoria. Strangely enough, after six months these have not yet been completed. Really amazing but shockingly true.

Notwithstanding the fact that this arterial road is extremely busy as it leads to Mġarr harbour’s main thoroughfare, a trench has been dug along its main part with the consequence that this link has so far been kept closed to traffic on a record number of sporadic periods.

Apart from the motorists’ inconvenience, residents are obviously perturbed with this unfavourable situation.

I augur that, after this long and inconvenient span, this important road will be tarmacked as soon as possible with all drainage coverings at its lower end properly levelled.