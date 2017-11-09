Shabby service
On October 31, at 9.40pm I phoned GO plc to report a problem with my television. After the usual preliminaries, I was told by the lady who answered the phone that she would put me through to the technical section. I waited till 10.40pm – exactly an hour – and finally hung up because no one bothered to answer my call.
The only problem I have now is to wait till the agreement I signed with GO plc expires because I am sure no other service provider offers such a shabby service.
