On October 31, at 9.40pm I phoned GO plc to report a problem with my television. After the usual preliminaries, I was told by the lady who answered the phone that she would put me through to the technical section. I waited till 10.40pm – exactly an hour – and finally hung up because no one bothered to answer my call.

The only problem I have now is to wait till the agreement I signed with GO plc expires because I am sure no other service provider offers such a shabby service.