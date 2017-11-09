Fort Cambridge refurbishment

I write with great frustration on the progress made so far in the refurbishment of the old fort area at the Fort Cambridge development in Sliema.

The whole project was named Fort Cambridge and the model in GAP’s office was used to promote the venture, including the refurbishment of the fort, which I understand was a requirement by the planning watchdog and by heritage and local authorities.

I have lived in my apartment for five years and paid my first part-deposit eight years ago. I understand the developer needs time to recoup his investment, which enables funds to be directed towards the fort refurbishment. No information was forthcoming from anybody regarding the actual format of how the fort complex will look after completion and no date for completion, not even a notice of a planning permission. In fact, a complete disregard of all the residents of Fort Cambridge.

The site is still an eyesore to those visiting the apartments. GAP seems to have vacated the site and appears to have no interest. Work has been so slow it is an embarrassment to any self-respecting developer to leave a major historic site in this state.

I thought Malta had started to respect heritage and responds to the need to protect the many wonderful buildings. Unfortunately, developers, with the blessing of the authorities, still seem to have no respect at all for the heritage of their own country.

Building debris still lies near the site and the view from my balcony is an eyesore while rats still scurry around at night. A new gym was built at a very rapid pace providing a revenue stream straightaway while the rest of us have to suffer.

I wonder who is responsible for all this.