So, according to the Prime Minister, during the debate on strengthening our institutions, we do need to amend the Constitution but not during his term of office, that is, in the coming five years but after the coming general election when, according to what he said, he would leave.

That is not what the shocked citizens of our beloved country are feeling at the moment. The need for a constitutional convention is urgent. One hopes that the guardian of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, will take immediate steps to call such a conference.

If this is not done I appeal to the Civil Society Network to take the initiative and call a constitutional convention itself, inviting all who feel they can contribute, especially all constituted bodies of whatever nature, to participate. The conclusions will be presented to Parliament through the Speaker of the House.

Although, ultimately, it is the two main political parties that have to vote in by a two-thirds majority the long-awaited changes to the Constitution, we, Maltese citizens, have to show them we do not want constitutional changes that will fit them perfectly when any one of them is in office. We want an amended Constitution that will put the common good of all the Maltese nation first and foremost.