WATCH: Malta U-21 preparing for clash with Turkey

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

Malta U-21 will be looking to break their duck in the UEFA Championships qualifiers then they host Turkey in a Group 6 match at the Centenary Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

Skipper Jake Grech is confident in Malta's chances against the Turkish national team, with both teams separated only by two points.

"We are a talented group, everyone knows each other well and we feel that if we stay sharp and focused throughout the whole game, we can chalk up our first points," Grech said.

While Malta lost their previous four outings, including two narrow defeats at Cyprus and Hungary, Turkey secured two draws against Belgium and Hungary before falling to neighbours Cyprus 2-1.