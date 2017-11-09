No upsets as Hibs, Stripes march on

Hibs players react after scoring against Raiders. Photo: Maria Farrugia

There were no upsets in week five of the BOV Women’s League as Hibernians registered a 3-1 win over an in-form Raiders (Luxol) team while Birkirkara brushed aside Mosta 9-0.

Hibernians survived an early scare as they were trailing to an early goal by Leanne Micallef. However, a goal by Francesca Chircop and a dramatic brace by Dorianne Theuma turned the tables in favour of the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, the Stripes broke little sweat in dismantling bottom side Mosta with goals from Alishia Sultana, Veronique Mifsud, Sarah Urpani, Jelena Sakic, a brace by Tracy Teuma and a hat-trick from Raina Giusti.

In the other games, Swieqi United earned their first point as they battled out to a 2-2 draw against Mġarr United, with the latter rescuing a draw three minutes from time. For the Oranges, Yolande Attard and Rebecca Naudi found the net while Angelique Schembri and Rebecca D’Agostino were the scorers for the Greens.

Demi Magrin and Liis Pello dropped a goal each to earn Kirkop United the three points against Fgura United.

Standings: Hibernians 15; Birkirkara 12; Kirkop United 10; Raiders (Luxol) 9; Mġarr United 7; Tarxien Rainbows 2; Fgura United, Swieqi United 1; Mosta 0.

Next programme

Tuesday – 20.15, Żebbuġ Ground Kirkop United vs Raiders (Luxol); Mġarr Ground Birkirkara vs Swieqi United; Charles Abela Stadium Mosta vs Fgura United.

Wednesday – 20.15, Mġarr Ground Mġarr United vs Tarxien Rainbows.