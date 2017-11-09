Garba puts pen to paper with Gżira United

Haruna Garba (right) unveiled as Gżira United's latest acquisition.

BOV Premier League revelation Gżira United have bolstered their attack in bid to maintain themselves at the heights of the championship after acquiring the services of forward Haruna Garba from Swedish side Djugardens IF.

Garba, 23, is a familiar face in Maltese football having featured for Ħamrun Spartans in Division One and also formed part of the squad in the top-flight, where he managed to tally five goals in his first six outings.

The Nigerian striker will be available to don the Gżira United as from the next transfer window, in January.

Foreign additions at Mosta

Meanwhile, Mosta have registered two foreign players to their squad in Daniele Biondo and Wendel Alex Dos Santos.

Biondo, 26, can be utilised as a central midfielder or even as a right midfielder and was recently on the books of Grosseto before parting ways last summer.

On the other hand, Wendel is embarking on his first European adventure at the age of 26, having played only in his native Brazil. Among the clubs he played, Wendel was involved with Club Atletico Mineiro, Parana and Cabofriense.

Mosta's latest additions, Daniele Biondo (left) and Wendel Alex Dos Santos.

In other news, Ħamrun are looking to add more options in their offensive department as they are currently monitoring Italian forward Davide Succi, who is on trial with the Spartans while in the next hours they should complete the signing of 30-year old Dutch striker Wim Bokila, who recently was at Achilles' 29 of the Netherlands.