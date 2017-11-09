Watch: The king of the road was in a rush

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Scores of motorists heading towards the St Julian's tunnels on Wednesday could only look on in frustrated disbelief as a car driver broke every law to beat the traffic jam.

Video footage shows the car being driven through the inner emergency lane as cars waited in line. The area around Kappara has seen increasing traffic in recent months pending the construction of the new junction.

"I am just speechless when I see this kind of driving. He was overtaking other cars for some time, this video was just one part of his reckless driving," said the reader who provided the video.

Seen anything worth reporting from our streets? Send it to [email protected] or via our Facebook page.