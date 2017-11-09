Announcements - 9 November, 2017

CAMILLERI. On November 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOSEPH of Luqa, ex-customs officer, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his daughters Marvienne and Michaela and her husband Matthew Xuereb, his granddaughter Maria, his brother Anthony, in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, November 9 at 2.45pm for St Andrew’s parish church Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – SAVIOUR (Salvu). In loving memory, on the 47th anniversary of his death, November 9, 1970. Connie and Joe.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, Joe and Christine, Pat and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – Dr JOE LOUIS GRECH. Unfading and loving memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his demise, and once again reunited with his beloved wife Licia. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and daughters Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan and Nadya, their spouses, partners and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JENSEN. In ever loving memory of COLIN DAVIDSON on this 32nd anniversary of his death. Nicholas, Irene, John and David.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 4.45am and 7am in L-Imdina, Il-Mergħat, Il-Kalkara Tal-Ġir, L-Intornjatur, L-Iskola Teknika, L-Għajn, L-Esploraturi, L-Għadam, Il-Mekkanika and L-Inġinerija streets and Mrieħel Bypass area, Birkirkara.

Between 4.45am and 7am in L-Imdina street, Balzan.

Between 4.45am and 7am in Dawret L-Imrieħel street, Qormi.

Between 5am and 10am in Ir-Repubblika, San Nikola, L-Isptar, San Ġużepp and San Duminku streets, Valletta.

Between 8am and noon in Il-Knisja, Anġlu Mangion, Ġannikol Buhagiar, Kalamija, Wenzu Despott, Daniel Cecy and Il-Madonna Tad-Duttrina streets and Buleben square, Tarxien.

Between 7am and 3pm in Ġanni Vassallo, Ħal Tarxien, Ġużepp Saliba, Il-Kunsill Ta’ L-Ewropa, and Kan. Ġwann Borg streets, Luqa.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in Kav Lorenzo Zammit Haber and It-Torri Gorgun streets, Xewkija.

Between 8am and 5pm in In-Naħħalija street and Golden Bay area, Mellieħa.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.