Eurozone to grow fastest in decade in 2017, to slow slightly in 2018, 2019
European economy performed 'signficantly better than expected'
The eurozone economy will grow at its fastest pace in a decade this year, the European Commission forecast today, sharply increasing its projections from earlier this year, but the expansion will slow somewhat next year and in 2019.
In its regular forecasts for the all European Union economies, the Commission said the economy of the 19 countries sharing the euro would grow 2.2% this year, up from 1.8% in 2016. In May the Commission forecast 2017 growth at 1.7%.
Read: Brexit exodus might boost GDP growth in 2019
"The European economy has performed significantly better than expected this year, propelled by resilient private consumption, stronger growth around the world, and falling unemployment," the Commission said in a statement.
"Investment is also picking up amid favourable financing conditions and considerably brightened economic sentiment as uncertainty has faded," it said.
Growth in 2018 is to slow to 2.1% and to 1.9% in 2019, the Commission said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.