Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Tosca from Suex to La Spezia, the APL Gwangyang from Genoa to Beirut, the BF Nilou from Sousse to Skikda, the Cielo di Agadir from Alexandria to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Angeles from Tenerife, the Passat from Valencia to Tunis (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The EM Corfu from Algeciras to Salerno, the Ludwig Schulte from Casablanca to Odessa (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Labrea from Bremerhaven to Genoa, the JSP Skirner from Bejaia to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Ningbo Express from Genoa to Damietta (Bianchi Group) tomorrow.

The Joanna from Civitavecchia to Mersin (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maren from Oran to Port Tangier, the Maersk Serangoon from Port Said to Port Tangier (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MSC Vita from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Marina from Djen Djen to Skikda (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Safmarine Bayete from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Paloma from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Repulse Bay from Aliaga to Bejaia, the APL New Jersey from Koper to Damietta, the Okee Ann Mari from Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda, the Swansea from Izmir to Valencia (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Napoli from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the Bore Bay from Genoa to Genoa on Monday.