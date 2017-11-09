Watch: The charm of Jardin Rouge (ARTE)
Marrakech's collective art residency
Urban art between palm and olive trees, 40 kilometers from Marrakech: welcome to the Jardin Rouge,a street art residency created by the Montresso Foundation. It's an art gallery, an ideas lab and a workspace. Artists such as Rusakov, Sy, Poe, CEET and TOAST have all worked here.
