X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 20:30

UK minister resigns over Israel meetings

She had 12 meetings with Israeli figures during a holiday, and later another two

Priti Patel has quit her UK Cabinet role and acknowledged that her "actions fell below the standards of transparency and openness" she had advocated.

Her decision to resign as International Development Secretary came after being summoned back from an official visit to Africa for a showdown with Theresa May in Downing Street.

Ms Patel had been intending to spend three days in Kenya and Uganda, but was forced to cut short her trip and return home from Nairobi to explain the disclosure of further unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Patel said: "I offer a fulsome apology to you and to the Government for what has happened and offer my resignation."

Ms Patel's downfall came after it emerged she had a series of 12 meetings with senior Israeli figures during a holiday in the country in August.

She then held two additional meetings, one in the UK and one in the US, following her return from Israel.

In a further development, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that during her stay in the country she visited an Israeli military field hospital in the occupied Golan Heights.

In her letter Ms Patel said: "In recent days there have been a number of reports about my actions and I am sorry that these have served as a distraction from the work of the Department for International Development and of the Government as a whole.

"As you know from our discussions I accept that in meeting with organisations and politicians during a private holiday in Israel my actions fell below the high standards that are expected of a Secretary of State.

"While my actions were meant with the best of intentions, my actions also fell below the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Autopsies to determine whether teenagers died after sexual assaults

  2. Donald Trump offers olive branch to North Korea with talks...

  3. 'Poison woman' sentenced to death for partner serial killings

  4. France wants EU to cut international funding of 'Paradise...

  5. Two children dead after car crashes into Sydney classroom

  6. Sivlio Berlusconi prepares his political resurrection

  7. Trump to North Korea leader: weapons programme is putting you...

  8. Lebanese PM travels to UAE after resigning in Saudi Arabia

  9. Trump lands in South Korea to pressure the North

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed