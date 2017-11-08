Sandro Zerafa to perform music from new album

Sandro Zerafa is one of the most active guitarists on the Paris jazz scene.

Guitarist Sandro Zerafa is teaming up with French pianist Laurent Coq, French double bass player Simon Tailleu and Cuban drummer Lukmil Perez Herrera to present music from his critically lauded fourth album, More Light, as part of The Three Palaces Festival.

Zerafa is one of the most active guitarists on the Paris jazz scene. A graduate of the Lyons Conservatory, he won several awards at La Défense jazz contest and is a founder member of the Parisian-based jazz musicians’ collective and recording label Paris Jazz Underground.

He has recorded three award-winning albums as a leader and 15 albums as a sideman. He has performed and recorded with musicians as diverse as Chico Buarque, Manu Katché, Yonathan Avishai, Youn Sun Nah, Sergio Krakowski, André Ceccarelli and Stjepko Gut.

Zerafa has performed extensively in France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, South Korea, Germany, Poland, Turkey, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Morocco and the UK. He is artistic director of the Malta Jazz Festival since 2009.

His latest album, More Light, was released earlier this year on the French record label Jazz&People and distributed by Harmonia Mundi.

The performance is being held today at 8pm at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta. For tickets and more information, visit www.3palacesfestival.com.