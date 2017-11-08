Lecture by Kuwaiti author

Kuwaiti author Shahd Alshammari will tomorrow morning deliver a public lecture at the University’s Msida campus.

She will read excerpts from her first collection of short stories Notes on the Flesh and offer a critical understanding of its purpose and function.

She said: “The book aims to shed light on marginalised voices and it may be a new untrodden area for academics working with gender and writing, gender and disability.”

The lecture, organised by the Department of Gender Studies in conjunction with the Department of Disability Studies, will be held tomorrow from 10am to noon at room OH 116, Old Humanities Building , University of Malta Msida campus. The public is welcome to attend. For enquiries, call Marica Galea on 2340 3956 or e-mail [email protected].