Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 06:13

Fraternity in early Christian texts

Fr Hector ScerriFr Hector Scerri

The Maltese Patristics Society is holding a public lecture on  ‘Fraternity in the Writings of the Church Fathers’ today at 7pm at the Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana (entrance from Lion Street).

The speaker is the founder-president of the Patristics Society, Fr Hector Scerri.

Everyone is welcome. Participation is free.

