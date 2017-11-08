Fraternity in early Christian texts
The Maltese Patristics Society is holding a public lecture on ‘Fraternity in the Writings of the Church Fathers’ today at 7pm at the Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana (entrance from Lion Street).
The speaker is the founder-president of the Patristics Society, Fr Hector Scerri.
Everyone is welcome. Participation is free.
