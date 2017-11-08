Uber, Nasa team for giant leap to flying taxis

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Uber has struck a deal with NASA to develop software for managing "flying taxi" routes in the air along the lines of ride-hailing services it has pioneered on the ground.

The intiative promises to accelerate dozens of others companies in launching their own science fiction inspired vision.

"In 2023 they'll be full paid passenger flights happening so you'll be able to literally, on your smart phone with the Uber app, you'll be able to push a button and choose Uber Air as one of the options," said Jeff Holden, representing Uber, said.

Uber plan to launch the service in Dallas and Los Angeles, with tester flights in 2020.

They won't be building the flying taxis but collaborating with different developers to make this a reality.

Dubai hopes to be the first city using flying taxis with Volocopter.

Airbus hopes to put a self-piloting taxi in the air by 2020.