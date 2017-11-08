Woman accused of involuntary homicide had carried dead man's documents, court told

A 43-year old Serbian woman's purse who has been charged in court with causing the death of two men, had been found in a casino carrying the documents of one of the deceased, a court was told today.

Dragana Mijalkovic was arrested in October last year and charged with having caused the death of Englishmen Neville Ayers, 78, and David Grant, 67. She was further charged with having been negligent, causing them unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering. The two men died on separate dates in 2016 in her apartment in Buġibba.

READ: Woman accused of two homicides had large amount of cash

A representative of Oracle casino told the court that the accused had been a registered client since May 31, 2013.

The woman would occasionally leave her bag, containing personal items, at the reception desk and would walk out without retrieving it. In spite of being told by casino staff to desist from such practice, the woman persisted.

The police were called in and the woman was banned from the casino for three months.

On another occasion, a purse found at the gambling hall contained two credit cards and a health card in the name of David Grant, who had already passed away, as well as the woman's Serbian identity card.

READ: Accused woman had filmed alleged victims to counter blame, court hears

When questioned by the police, Ms Mijalkovic explained that the documents had been given to her by a friend who had since passed away.

A police officer also testified how, in November 2016, the police were asked to intervene at a Buġibba hotel following a commotion raised by an Englishman who was insisting that his friend, Ms Mijalkovic, should be allowed to stay even though she was not a guest.

Hotel staff had turned her away because of earlier incidents. The man finally changed his mind and the accused left the hotel.

The case continues.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and James Grech prosecuted.

Lawyer Peter Fenech was defence counsel.