Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 16:21

Ugo Mifsud Bonnici turns 85

Opposition leader Adrian Delia today called on former President Ugo Mifsud Bonnici to congratulate him on turning 85.

Dr Mifsud Bonnici was appointed president in 1994 and and has the distinction of having been the only Maltese head of state to deliver a 'speech from the throne' twice - in 1996 when the Sant government was elected, and in 1998 when the Fenech Adami government was returned.

Dr Mifsud Bonnici was a senior official of the Nationalist Party and served as minister of education, culture, and home affairs. 

 

